 Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty Murder Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty Murder Case

Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty Murder Case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 Jaya Shetty murder case. He was convicted and sentenced to life in the case. The gangster, however, will continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases against him

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Indian gangster Chhota Rajan | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended the life sentence and granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case. Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in May this year. Divisional bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan has given him bail for Rs 1 lakh.

The gangster will continue to remain in jail in connection to other matters against him.

Rajan had filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the conviction in the Jaya Shetty murder case. The gangster sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim.

Read Also
Chhota Rajan Conviction: Court Relied On Hotelier’s Repeated Warnings
article-image

Who Was Jaya Shetty?

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
Karnataka: Murder Accused Darshan Mobbed Upon Arrival At Bellary Hospital For Surgery After Complaints Of Back Pain (VIDEO)
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
'You Are Doing A Great Job': Rubina Dilaik Recalls How Husband Abhinav Shukla Helped Her Navigate Post Pregnancy Changes
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
Bill Gates Donates $50 Million To Kamala Harris Campaign; Says He Is 'Concerned Over Trump'
'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making Environmental Laws 'Toothless'
'Penalty For Stubble Burning Is Not Being Implemented,' Says SC As It Criticises Centre For Making Environmental Laws 'Toothless'

Jaya Shetty was the owner of Golden Crown Hotel at Gamdevi in Mumbai. He was shot dead by two alleged members of Chhota Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor in May 2001.

A probe suggested that Shetty had received extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was killed because of his failure to pay the money, PTI report said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: On The Run For 29 Years, Chhota Rajan Gang Man Held In Gujarat
article-image

Rajan is already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey, and is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,'...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty...

Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty...

Divine Intervention & Electoral Ambitions: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pilgrims To Kamakhya Devi...

Divine Intervention & Electoral Ambitions: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Pilgrims To Kamakhya Devi...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: MVA Finalises Seat-Sharing For Crucial Polls; Congress To Contest On...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Woman To Life For Setting Niece On Fire Over Property...