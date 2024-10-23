Mumbai: Bombay HC Suspends Gangster Chhota Rajan's Life Sentence, Grants Bail In 2001 Jaya Shetty Murder Case

Indian gangster Chhota Rajan | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended the life sentence and granted bail to gangster Chhota Rajan in the 2001 hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case. Rajan was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in the case in May this year. Divisional bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan has given him bail for Rs 1 lakh.

The gangster will continue to remain in jail in connection to other matters against him.

Rajan had filed an appeal in the Bombay High Court against the conviction in the Jaya Shetty murder case. The gangster sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim.

Who Was Jaya Shetty?

Jaya Shetty was the owner of Golden Crown Hotel at Gamdevi in Mumbai. He was shot dead by two alleged members of Chhota Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor in May 2001.

A probe suggested that Shetty had received extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was killed because of his failure to pay the money, PTI report said.

Rajan is already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey, and is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.