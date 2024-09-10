Mumbai Ganesh Utsav 2024: Police Urge Devotees To Secure Belongings And Avoid Random Parking Amid Rising Theft Incidents At Lalbaug Pandals

Police Advise Ganpati Devotees at Lalbaug Pandals to Exercise Caution Amid Rising Thefts | Representational Image

Mumbai: Authorities have urged Ganpati devotees visiting the Lalbaug pandals to avoid parking their vehicles in random locations and to remain vigilant about their belongings, including mobile phones and gold jewellery, as theft incidents in the area continue to rise.

On the day of Ganpati “aagman,” when the idols were brought to the pandals, devotees in the Lalbaug and Chinchpokli areas reported the theft of mobile phones and jewellery worth ₹13 lakh.

On Saturday, two motorbikes—an Activa and a Royal Enfield—were stolen from outside the pandals, police said on Monday. The Kalachowki police registered two FIRs on Sunday related to the thefts.

The first complainant, Vignesh Meka, a 23-year-old LLB student from Lower Parel, borrowed a friend’s Royal Enfield to visit Chinchpokli on September 7. He parked the bike at Sane Guruji Marg outside a café at 10 pm. Upon returning at 11:30 pm, he discovered the motorcycle, valued at ₹1.40 lakh, had been stolen.

In the second incident, 25-year-old Atish Shinde, a resident of Andheri, visited Lalbaug on the night of September 8. He parked his Activa at Bharatmata Junction, outside Axis Bank on Jijabai Lane. Atish and his family stored their footwear in the Activa’s compartment but accidentally left the keys in the vehicle. After darshan, they returned to find the Activa, worth ₹60,000, missing.

Police have advised devotees to remain vigilant with their belongings and avoid parking vehicles in unsecured or random locations.