Mumbai FYJC admission: First merit list for admissions in MMR to be released today; check at mumbai.11thadmission.net

The wait is over for FYJC students as the first merit list for admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be announced today at 6 pm. The first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions will be available on the official admission website, mumbai.11thadmission.net.

According to the Hindustan Times, 2.11 lakh students submitted online applications for seats this year. Of these, 1.85 lakh students will be eligible for admissions in the general admission rounds that start on Friday. There are 3.19 lakh seats across 849 junior colleges in the MMR. After a dip in the pass percentage for secondary school certificate (SSC) this year, the education department allowed 98 prominent junior colleges in the MMR to increase their seats by 5-8%.

An official told the leading daily, “Students can log in to the admission website to find the colleges allotted to them. Those who wish to take admission in the college allotted to them can click on the ‘proceed to admission’ button. Students who have been allotted the college of their first preference will have to take admission there and will be out of the regular rounds after this.”

On the state education department's official website, they have published some instructions, which are as follows:

1. FCFS round time table to be announced later.

2. After completing 70% of the students, the students of the Higher Secondary/Junior College are permitted to start regular classes for the 11th standard.

3. Junior college will be responsible for completing the syllabus of students admitted after the commencement of colleges by conducting extra lectures/practicals.

4. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant quota seats for Management and In-house at any stage of admission as per instructions given from time to time.

5. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant quota seats for Minority Quota after Third merit list.

6. It is compulsory to upload admissions for Bifocal subjects including quota admissions.