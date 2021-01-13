Mumbai: Frontline workers must carry Aadhaar card, other ID proof during first phase of vaccination, says BMC

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said during the first phase of vaccination frontline workers will need to carry identity proof with them.
India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.
"During vaccination in 1st phase, the frontline workers must carry either Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Pan card or passbook with their photo printed on it as an identity proof. One must first get registered on CoWIN app and then carry these IDs," BMC Additional Commissioner told news agency ANI.
The first consignment of 1,39,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Mumbai on early Wednesday morning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
Health department staffers of the BMC brought the vaccines from neighbouring Pune under the security of two police vehicles, it said.
This first batch of doses will be delivered across the city at designated vaccination centers for the inoculation drive set to begin on January 16, the BMC said in a statement.
"The vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel," it stated. The civic body has also created a centralised cold storage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg.
Nearly 1.30 lakh health workers from Mumbai have so far registered for vaccination, according to BMC officials. Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a release on Tuesday.
A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five personnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.
"The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres," Tope said in the release.
(Inputs from PTI)
