Mumbai: From Potholes To Public Toilets, BMC's Agenda For A Cleaner & Safer City

In a resounding testament to the efficacy of Mumbai's intensive cleanliness campaign, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has announced significant strides in the city's environmental health. With unwavering determination, Dr. Chahal has directed immediate action to further bolster the city's cleanliness efforts.

Significant improvement in AQI levels after several cleanliness drives



The relentless drive towards cleanliness has borne fruit, with Mumbaikars now reveling in improved air quality. From staggering Air Quality Index (AQI) figures between 300 and 350 just two months ago, the city now boasts AQI levels ranging between 100 and 150, with some areas boasting an astonishingly low AQI of 50. This transformation is a testament to the rigorous measures undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal at Mumbai cleanup drive on Saturday |

In pursuit of a clean, beautiful, and eco-friendly Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) undertakes an extensive cleanliness campaign every Saturday across all departments. The latest drive, held on Saturday, February 17th, 2024, saw the implementation of intensive cleaning efforts in all 25 administrative divisions (wards), with active participation from the public. The initiative garnered positive responses from local residents throughout the city.

Details of BMC's campaign



The campaign encompassed a wide range of activities aimed at enhancing cleanliness levels. These included the thorough removal of solid waste and garbage from roads, footpaths, and narrow alleys, as well as dust removal through brushing and washing with water. Additionally, measures such as uprooting weeds from roads, removing illegal advertisement boards, spraying insecticide smoke, installing rain nets, cleaning sewers and drains, and eliminating hazardous wires were carried out diligently as part of the comprehensive cleaning campaign.



Municipal Commissioner Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal led by example during a recent inspection, actively participating in Mumbai's deep cleaning campaign. Joined by key officials including Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr. Sudhakar Shinde and Deputy Commissioner Shri. Sanjog Kabare, Dr. Chahal emphasized the city's commitment to cleanliness and announced the expansion of the initiative across all 25 administrative divisions. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the campaign, previously conducted in seven divisions over weekends, now encompasses the entirety of Mumbai every Saturday. Dr. Chahal stressed the importance of public participation in making this effort a success, highlighting the need for collective action to maintain Mumbai's cleanliness.

BMC aims to instigate public movement for cleanliness



With a focus on small roads, alleys, and densely populated areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation aims to instigate a public movement for cleanliness. Emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement, Dr. Chahal called upon residents, political officials, and organizations to actively participate in the ongoing campaign. With a standardized procedure in place and strict adherence to accountability measures, the BMC remains dedicated to achieving its goal of a cleaner, more vibrant Mumbai.



Commissioner supervised cleaning operations across key areas in Mumbai, including Bandra-Kurla Complex, Vishnubuwa Kadam Udyan, Hasanabad Municipal Corporation School area, Mangelawadi in Santacruz, and Indira Nagar. During inspections, he ensured thorough cleaning of protective walls, footpaths, roads, and alleyways, while also issuing directives to address cleanliness concerns in public toilets, emphasizing the city's commitment to hygiene.

Chahal promotes cleanliness in school premises



During an interaction with school students at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Chahal advocated for the early adoption of cleanliness habits, promoting activities within school premises to foster a culture of cleanliness among students. He raised issues, such as obstacles posed by vehicles parked on footpaths, with relevant authorities, including the traffic police. Similarly, upon receiving complaints about hazardous wires in the Hasanabad Municipal Corporation School area, he ensured swift action for their removal.



The Commissioner actively participated in the cleanliness drive held in Mangelawadi and Indiranagar areas of Juhutara Marg within the K West Division. During inspections of public toilets in these regions, it was noted that one of the MHADA-built facilities lacked adequate electrical lighting. Taking prompt action, the commissioner directed authorities to ensure the installation of proper lighting within a week in MHADA and similar public toilets.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) addressed long-standing issues concerning the Eastern and Western Expressways, which had suffered extensive potholes due to heavy rains two years prior. Following the government's approval to transfer ownership to BMC, the corporation invested approximately Rs. 150 crores for comprehensive upgrades from April to May last year.

The successful completion of these improvements resulted in smoother traffic flow and showcased the BMC's commitment to quality road construction and maintenance. Looking ahead, the commissioner expressed confidence that necessary repairs this year would be minimal, thereby eliminating the need for the substantial expenditure incurred previously.