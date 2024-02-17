BMC Crackdown On Abandoned Vehicles: 87 Cars Cleared From Lower Parel; Legal Notices Sent To Owners |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action on Friday by seizing 87 abandoned vehicles, known as khataras, cluttering roads and pedestrian pathways in Lower Parel. This initiative reclaimed over 10,000 square feet of valuable public space.

Breeding Spots For Mosquitoes & Rats

Apart from causing obstruction on roads and footpaths, these abandoned vehicles posed various health and safety risks. They served as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and rodents and potential shelters for anti-social elements.

Assistant Commissioner Santosh Kumar Dhonde led the joint operation with traffic police, directed by BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. The operation targeted areas around Lower Parel railway station, including Sitaram Jadhav Marg, GM Bhosle Marg, and NM Joshi Marg. More than 50 officers and workers, along with machinery, participated in the operation.

Legal Action Taken

Notices were issued under Section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act for all 87 seized vehicles. Additionally, 56 vehicles have already been sent to the scrapyard and the rest will be auctioned following proper procedures.

Each ward has designated spaces for storing abandoned vehicles and seizure and auction processes are conducted at the ward level. Notices are pasted on identified vehicles, giving a 40-day window for claims. If no claim is made, BMC proceeds with the auction after obtaining necessary permissions and certificates from authorities, including the regional transport office.

While lifting abandoned vehicles isn't a challenge, auctioning them poses difficulties. Auction winners are responsible for deregistering the vehicle, and obtaining no-objection certificates from the regional transport office is mandatory. According to BMC officials, each abandoned vehicle occupies approximately 124 square feet of space in the scrapyard.