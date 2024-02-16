Mumbai: BMC Set To Unveil 3 New Swimming Pools, Offering Online Memberships

Representational Image | FP Photo

The BMC is all set to open three new swimming pools at the Worli Hill reservoir, Kondivita (Andheri East) and Vikhroli (Tagore Nagar) in the next 15 days. These pools will offer online membership for 2,750 seats. These facilities are a part of six new pools planned at the Chacha Nehru garden at Malad West, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park (Andheri West) and Gyandhara Garden in Dahisar.

Pools' work in final stages

Deputy BMC Commissioner (Gardens) Kishor Gandhi said, “The work of three facilities is at the final stage. Online membership will be opened in the next few days, after which the pools will be in operation by next month.”

A new Olympic standard swimming pool at the Gilbert Hill in Andheri West was inaugurated by suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in September 2023. However, the construction of the pools at Worli, Andheri and Vikhroli was delayed. The civic body introduced online membership on August 23, 2023 and the number of members has grown to 30,000 since. The annual membership of the pools ranges from Rs8,000-Rs10,000.

The civic body also has swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Mulund, Chembur, Kandivali and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri.