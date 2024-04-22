 Mumbai: Fraudster Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Chief Minister Quota Home Scam After 24-Year Trial
The accused in the case has been sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of two lakh rupees.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 01:36 AM IST
A defendant arrested for fraud under the pretext of providing homes to people in Chief Minister quota has been sentenced to three years in prison. The trial of this case took almost twenty-four years to conclude. The accused committed fraud in 1997, and an FIR was filed in 2000. In this case, Assistant Public prosecutor Praveena Patil argued on behalf of the government.

Economic Offences Wing's Role In CM Quota Home Fraud Case

This case was investigated by the Economic Offences Wing(EOW) of Mumbai Police.According to the filed FIR in this case, in 1997, the complainant had a vegetable shop where a person used to come and mentioned about buying a house, saying that a house could be obtained through the Chief Minister's quota.

After which, the complainant wanted to avail 10% of the CM quota. The person identified the complainant as Swati, also known as Rupa Vinayak Joshi.After the case went to court, the allegations were proven, and the accused, Swati alias Rupa Vinayak Joshi, was sentenced by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge S.P. Shinde.

Sentence And Acquittal In CM Quota Home Fraud Case

Joshi has been sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of two lakh rupees. In addition, if the fine is not paid, Joshi will face an additional six months in prison. The sentence has been issued under Section 420 of the IPC, while Joshi has been acquitted under Section 120 (b).

The accused Joshi had taken 7 lakh rupees from the complainant to arrange a CM quota  house under the 10 percent quota. Joshi had told the complainant that these funds would need to be given to officials, which the complainant had proof of. Based on this, the police filed an FIR in the case.

