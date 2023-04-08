Mumbai: Fourth pipeline bursts in two weeks; water supply hit in several areas

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A major water leakage was detected on the Tansa water main pipeline in Powai on Saturday afternoon. The civic staff has started the repair work on war-footing but the leakage has affected the water supply in Jogeshwari, Andheri and Dharavi areas. This is the fourth incident of pipeline burst in the last two weeks.

The BMC had to stop the supply of Tansa water channel for plugging the leakage. Consequently, the supply to the aforementioned areas was disrupted on Saturday evening.

The leakage is big, says civic official

A senior civic official said, “The leakage is big. Our engineers and workers are trying to repair it on war-footing. We will try to restore the water supply by Sunday.”

“The sudden cut has increased the water woes in Andheri area which is already facing water shortage since last week,” said Godfrey Pimenta, a citizen activist from Andheri.

On March 27, a pipeline was damaged in Thane during the box culvert work which was undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Corporation Ltd. Next day, a 15-km-long water tunnel – which brings water to the Bhandup Complex for supply to the city – was damaged by labourers working on a private construction. Subsequently, the BMC imposed a 15 % water cut in the city and suburbs from March 31 to plug the leakage. The cut will continue till 30 days.

Read Also Mumbai faces water shortage due to damaged pipelines and tunnel; residents forced to hire tankers