Mumbai faces water shortage due to damaged pipelines and tunnel; residents forced to hire tankers

Mumbai : The three incidents in a week of Mumbai 2 water main and water tunnel punctured in Thane has resulted in water shortage that the citizens have to face this summer. Though the BMC has imposed a 15% water cut of 30 days for the repair work of the tunnel, residents of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Charkop and Kandivali in western suburbs and Ghatkopar, Mulund and some parts of city areas are facing water shortage. However, the civic officials have assured that they have taken measures for augmentation and the issue will be resolved soon.

Pipeline was damaged during MSRDC work

A pipeline was damaged during the box culvert work being carried out by Maharashtra State Road Corporation Limited (MSRDC) in Thane on March 27. Followed with another incident on the next day of a 15-kilometer water tunnel that brings water to the Bhandup Complex for supply to the city getting damaged by a builder during an ongoing construction in Thane. The BMC has estimated to spend Rs. 13 crores for the repairs which would be recovered from the builder whose workers damaged the tunnel in Wagale estate. Since it will take 30 days to complete the repair work, the BMC has imposed a water cut from March 31.

Residents forced to hire water tankers

Mansoor Darvesh, a resident of Jogeshwari said they have to depend on tankers for the water since they hardly receive any water these days. Housing societies at Jogeshwari station road, Hill park road, Behram baug and Vaishali nagar had to hire the tankers. For a tanker of 20,000 litres we have to pay around Rs.4,000, will the BMC pay us this expense. Vinod Gholap, founder of Fight for Right Foundation said, the residents in Bhandarwada, Liberty garden, Raipada in Malad, Charkop sector 3, 8, 9 and Sainagar, Patel nagar in Kandivali areas are receiving water at very low pressure. Since we have boring water at some places our daily chores get completed, but for drinking purposes we have to buy bottled water.

Low pressure not making water reach certain areas

Samita Kambale, former corporator from Mulund said, "the old buildings which directly receive water from the BMC and have no storage system are facing water shortage." A senior civic official said, "We have received complaints from residents, during the water supply due to low pressure the water does not reach till the areas at the end of the distribution network and on hilly areas. We have undertaken measures and adequate pressure will be created soon."