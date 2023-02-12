Madhya Pradesh: Villagers complain about water shortage during Vikas Yatra

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers complained about shortage of water during the Vikas Yatra that reached Dhaulpur in Timrani assembly constituency in Harda district on Thursday. Divisional commissioner Shriman Shukla, collector Rishi Garg and other officials took part in the Yatra, official sources said. Shukla directed the sub-divisional magistrate of Timrani, Mahesh Badole, that the complaints, both written and oral, should be recorded and disposed of one after another. The officials, after solving the complainants’ problems, should inform them accordingly, Shukla said during the Yatra.

The commissioner also inspected an Aganwadicentre at Dhaulpur Kalan village. He took feedback on distribution lunch from teachers and students of the Aganwadicentre. Garg directed officials to set up a solar system at the Aganwadicentre at Dhaulpur Kalan. Programme officer Sanjay Tripathi spoke about the Ladli Lakshmi Yojna, Pradhan Mantri MatrivandanaJoyna, Adopt an Aganwadi Yojna and Ladli Behna Yojna. Medical officer of development block, Dr Mahendra Kumar Chaure spoke about the welfare schemes launched by the health department.

District education officer LN Prajapati said the school buildings were being revamped and beautified. During the Yatra, some villagers complained about the shortage of drinking water and demanded a solution to this problem. Assistant Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department said a sum of Rs 1.45 crore had been sanctioned for setting up a water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission. The project will end the water shortage in villages, he said. A villager Radha Kishan Gaur said he would provide ceiling fans to the Aganwadicentre. Two tribal people, Vandana Balahi and Nisha Korku, were given caste certificates during the Yatra.

On Tuesday, Shukla took part in the Vikas Yatra in Nagwada village at Makhan Nagar. He distributed benefits of the government’s welfare schemes among the poor. Besides, he inaugurated a few projects and laid the foundation of some. Speaker, minister inaugurate guest house FP News Service Rewa Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam and in-charge minister of the district Bisahulal Singh inaugurated the newly constructed guest room on the police station premises at Devtalab.

BJP’s district president Ajay Singh, collector Manoj Pushp and superintendent of police Navneet Bhasin were present at the function. According to Singh, the beautification of the guest room is appreciable. He also said that the people of Devtalab should feel proud that the Speaker belongs to this place. He also said that Devtalab is progressing in all spheres under the leadership of Gautam who is also an MLA from this area. Singh urged the officials to start the work for which Bhoomipujan was performed during Vikas Yatras.