 Mumbai: Four-year-old dies after cupboard falls on her, one arrested
The accused duo has been booked under a case registered under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

A 4-year-old girl died on Tuesday evening after a glass cupboard fell on her while the minor was buying chips from a nearby shop in Ramdhar Yadav Chawl, Andheri Pump House.

The shopkeeper and his salesman were later arrested by Meghwadi police.

The child Sanjana Anil Chavan had gone to buy chips along with her cousin Rahul Chavan, 17. Suddenly, a glass cupboard in the shop in which chips were kept, fell on her causing serious injuries.

The injured child was rushed to Trauma Care Hospital Jogeshwari East; however, doctors declared her brought dead. Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and the investigation found that the shopkeeper was at fault.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

