Mumbai: Four members of the transgender community held for manhandling traffic policeman

The Pant Nagar police arrested four members of the transgender community after they allegedly manhandled a traffic policeman at Ghatkopar on Tuesday.

According to the police, traffic police constable Vinod Sonawane, 38, attached to the Vikhroli traffic division was on duty at Cheda Nagar subway in Ghatkopar on Tuesday evening.

While clearing traffic, he stopped an auto rickshaw for ridding with four passengers, however, as he started to penalise the auto driver the four eunuchs travelling started abusing him.

They allegedly manhandled him and also damaged his walkie talkie as well. Following the incident the Pant Nagar police arrested the four eunuchs for relevant sections of IPC, said police.