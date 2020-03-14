Mumbai: Four high-end cars seized from a travel operator

The city crime branch has arrested a 49-year-old travel operator for allegedly selling stolen cars. As of now, four cars have been recovered by the crime branch. According to the police, accused Nasimuddin Gulsher Ahmed Khan is a part of interstate gang and has been assigned to sell the cars with forged document.

Acting at a tip-off, the crime branch unit 3 laid a trap in Chembur on Wednesday and arrested Khan when he came to sell the stolen cars. The number plate of the car was found to be fake and the car papers were also forged in order to sell the car, said an officer.

The police have seized four cars that were stolen in the last three months from Delhi, including an Innova Crysta, Jeep Compass, Breeza and Creta. According to the police, all the cars have automatic systems and they were stolen after tampering with their software system. Later, they were sent to cities like Mumbai, where they were to be sold with duplicate papers.