 Mumbai: Four Held In Attack On Lawyer Exposing Corruption
Nilesh Jadhav, in his complaint, claimed that those behind the malpractices might have attacked him.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Four Held In Attack On lawyer Exposing Corruption | Representative Image

The Mahatma Phule police arrested four out of eight people on Tuesday for physically assaulting a 37-year-old lawyer and his associate as the victim had exposed corruption in various projects, including highway through Kalyan.

Earlier on July 23, a case was registered against the eight people on July 23. The arrested accused were remanded into police custody for five days for further investigation.

Investigation officer Vijay Naik, said, “Based on information, we formed a team and arrested them in the city. We cannot disclose their names due to potential difficulties in the identification parades. We are searching for the other suspects.”

He said that eight people attacked him and his associate, Sagar Tembhe, 30, with sharp weapons on July 23 while they were returning from Jadhav’s office in Kalyan (West). Due to darkness, Jadhav could not recognise them. Locals rushed to help when the duo yelled for help, causing the attackers to flee.

Jadhav and Tembhe were admitted to a local hospital. Due to his serious health conditions, the lawyer was referred to a hospital in Malad for head injuries and a leg fracture.

