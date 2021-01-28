Mumbai: Four Africans held for running job racket, data of 27,000 aspirants recovered

The cyber wing of the city crime branch has arrested four African for allegedly running interstate job racket. The police have recovered data of over 27,000 aspirants from them and suspect that the gang has duped thousands of job seekers in the last couple of years.

The four who were arrested on Wednesday are identified as Michael Olayeni (32), Sotomiwa Thompson (25) and Opeyemi Ohunmoroti (26) who are Nigerians while Augustin Williams (22) who is from Sierra Leone, said police.

In August last year, the gang members posing as officials of Hilton hotel in Canada approached a Chembur resident who was looking for a job in the hotel industry. The victim Vishal Mandavkar, 30, had uploaded his profile on various job-seeking portals.