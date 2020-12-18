Mumbai crime watch: BMC employees and retired police constable held for running job racket

The city crime branch has arrested a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee and retired civic employee and a retired woman police constable for allegedly running a job racket. The trio was allegedly duping job seekers with false job promises in BMC.

According to the police, the three had duped a Sion resident to the tune of Rs 3.5 lakh by promising a job in BMC’s water department. After receiving the money, they gave an appointment letter, which was later found to be forged and also stopped responding to the complainer’s call.

Following the inquiry, an offence of cheating, forgery and of criminal conspiracy was registered at Sion police on December 15. The property cell arrested Nitin Dhotre, 39, who works as a labour in ‘A’ ward of BMC, Prakash Sadaphule, 62, a retired BMC employee and Priti Takkar, 67, a former police constable with Mumbai police.

Takkar had similar cases registered against her at Borivali and Cuffe Parade police station, said the police. She had cheated several people earlier as well by promising to provide them Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flats at a lower price. Takkar was arrested from a hotel in Vakola, Santacruz (East).

“It appears that they have cheated several job aspirants in the city and outside. Several complaints have come and we are checking the accused's bank account to verify the facts,” said a crime branch officer. The accused were produced in the court and remanded in police custody till December 22.