Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik, daughter-in-law booked; charged for using fake documents in visa application

Faraz Malik and his second wife Hamleen have been booked on Wednesday for submitting fake documents with her visa application; the FFRO informed police, arrests yet to be made.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A case has been registered against former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son, Faraz malik at Kurla Police station in connection with the fake documents given for Visa application.

According to the reports, Faraz and his second wife have been booked on Wednesday for submitting fake documents with her visa application.

A report in the Indian Express stated that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office during examination found that documents submitted by him and his wife Hamleen were fake and subsequently Kurla police were informed.

Reportedly, arrests are yet to be made in the case; the probe is underway, officials said.

