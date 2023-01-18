Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik, daughter-in-law booked; charged for using fake documents in visa application

Mumbai: A case has been registered against former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son, Faraz malik at Kurla Police station in connection with the fake documents given for Visa application.

According to the reports, Faraz and his second wife have been booked on Wednesday for submitting fake documents with her visa application.

A report in the Indian Express stated that the Foreigners Regional Registration Office during examination found that documents submitted by him and his wife Hamleen were fake and subsequently Kurla police were informed.

Reportedly, arrests are yet to be made in the case; the probe is underway, officials said.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)