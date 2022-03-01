Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: Faraz Malik's lawyer requests week's time to submit related documents, ED denies

In the latest developement in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, Faraz Malik's lawyer requested a week's time to submit related documents, however Enforcement Directorate denied the request.

The ED had summoned Faraz, son of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, who is already in police custody.

The Central agency wanted to confront him with his father Nawab Malik and also a few documents and other evidence collected by them.

On February 23, the ED arrested Nawab Malik and later got his custodial remand till March 3.

The ED had on February 18 arrested Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar in the matter.

#UPDATE | Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case: After the summon by ED, Faraz Malik's lawyer has requested a week's time to submit the related documents to the investigative agency. However, ED has denied the request. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2022

Salim Qureshi, an aide of Chhota Shakeel, was also interrogated in the case.

On February 3, 2022 the NIA had received an information that Dawood Ibrahim was raising terror funds and was working with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda (AQ). He was controlling the criminal activities in India through his close aides.

The ED filed a PMLA case against Dawood. Another case was lodged against his brother Iqbal Kaskar, Iqbal Mirchi and 19 others. Later both the cases were merged by the ED.

The central probe agency conducted nine raids and recovered incriminating documents from the premises of the aide of Dawood.

Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit told the probe agency that in 2006 he met Chhota Shakeel three to four times during his Pakistan visit.

(with agency inputs)

