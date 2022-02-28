Nawab Malik's son Faraz skips ED summons, seeks more time to arrange documents

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Faraz Malik, son of NCP Minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case the agency is probing. The agency wanted to question Faraz with regards to the Goawala Compound property deal involving late Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

"Faraz was summoned by the ED on Monday morning itself asking him to appear before them the same day. In the summons, the ED had sought certain documents pertaining to 2003 from Faraz. Faraz has sought time of a few days so that he can arrange the documents. He has not refused to comply with the summons," said a source.

The ED in their remand application submitted in the court after the arrest of Malik, had stated that, a witness in his statement to the ED had claimed that in his presence, in 2005-06, a meeting was held in which Faraz and a relative of Faraz were present and a bag containing cash Rs 55 lakh and Rs 5 lakh cheque was handed over to Salim Patel and Haseena Parkar with regards to purchase of a property at Goawala Compound in Kurla.

Meanwhile, Nawab Malik was brought back to the ED office on Monday after getting discharged from JJ hospital. A family member of Malik had stated that Malik was suffering from kidney stone ailment and was admitted to the hospital on February 25.

The minister has been remanded to the ED custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

The ED had alleged, "During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Munira Plumber, whose prime property at Goawala Compound in Kurla having current market value of Rs 300 crore was usurped by Nawab Malik through a company owned by the family members of Malik."

Malik was arrested by the ED on February 23 in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides following a case registered by Nation Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood and his aides.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:11 PM IST