 Mumbai: Former Cop, Family, & Banker Booked In Fraud Case Over ₹45 Lakh Flat Sale
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Former Cop, Family, & Banker Booked In Fraud Case Over ₹45 Lakh Flat Sale

Mumbai: Former Cop, Family, & Banker Booked In Fraud Case Over ₹45 Lakh Flat Sale

The accused have been identified as Devaram Gite, his wife Suman, and his son Sandeep. The businessman, 49, who lives in Goregaon's Film City Road area, said that in 2011, he came to know that the former cop was looking to sell his flats. He owned three houses in the same society; of them, he sold one to another buyer, closed a deal for another with the complainant, and lives in the third unit.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: A former cop, his family, and a banker have been booked following a fraud complaint lodged by a real estate businessman, who bought a flat from the ex-policeman.

About The Case

The accused have been identified as Devaram Gite, his wife Suman, and his son Sandeep. The businessman, 49, who lives in Goregaon's Film City Road area, said that in 2011, he came to know that the former cop was looking to sell his flats. He owned three houses in the same society; of them, he sold one to another buyer, closed a deal for another with the complainant, and lives in the third unit.

Read Also
Mumbai: EOW Registers Case Against Radius Sumer Developers For Alleged ₹35.71 Crore Fraud In...
article-image

The complainant said that he bought the flat for Rs 45 lakh, however, the accused avoided providing the original documents. During the society's annual general meeting, the businessman was assured of ownership. However, he alleged that he later came to know that the Gite family had taken a home loan of Rs 35 lakh against his flat.

FPJ Shorts
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & More
PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme: Check Eligibility Criteria & More
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
'Mujhe Tumhara Cold Treatment Bardasht Nahi Ho Raha Tha': Kashish Kapoor FINALLY Confronts Digvijay Rathee In Bigg Boss 18, Accepts Wronging Him In Splitsvilla
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video
Girl Dramatically Denies To Share Chocolate Ice Cream With Her Dad; Mom Records Moment In Viral Video

When he confronted the former cop, he promised to clear the loan and provide the original documents. However, they gave evasive replies, said the man, adding that he started to get bank notices as the Gite family failed to repay the debt. The complainant finally approached the police, who also booked the banker for allegedly approving the loan on forged documents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Services Of 150-Year-Old Neral-Matheran Toy Train Resume After Monsoon Break

Video: Services Of 150-Year-Old Neral-Matheran Toy Train Resume After Monsoon Break

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Fake Promises, Narratives On Constitution Won't Work,' Says CM...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Fake Promises, Narratives On Constitution Won't Work,' Says CM...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Releases Manifesto; Dharavi Redevelopment Project Will Be...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena UBT Releases Manifesto; Dharavi Redevelopment Project Will Be...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To Elect Shaina NC With Massive...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Appeals To Elect Shaina NC With Massive...

Maharashtra: 16 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhugaon Steel Company In Wardha; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: 16 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Bhugaon Steel Company In Wardha; Visuals Surface