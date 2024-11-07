Mumbai: Former Cop, Family, & Banker Booked In Fraud Case Over ₹45 Lakh Flat Sale

Representational Image

Mumbai: A former cop, his family, and a banker have been booked following a fraud complaint lodged by a real estate businessman, who bought a flat from the ex-policeman.

About The Case

The accused have been identified as Devaram Gite, his wife Suman, and his son Sandeep. The businessman, 49, who lives in Goregaon's Film City Road area, said that in 2011, he came to know that the former cop was looking to sell his flats. He owned three houses in the same society; of them, he sold one to another buyer, closed a deal for another with the complainant, and lives in the third unit.

The complainant said that he bought the flat for Rs 45 lakh, however, the accused avoided providing the original documents. During the society's annual general meeting, the businessman was assured of ownership. However, he alleged that he later came to know that the Gite family had taken a home loan of Rs 35 lakh against his flat.

When he confronted the former cop, he promised to clear the loan and provide the original documents. However, they gave evasive replies, said the man, adding that he started to get bank notices as the Gite family failed to repay the debt. The complainant finally approached the police, who also booked the banker for allegedly approving the loan on forged documents.