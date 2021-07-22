Mumbai: For third year in a row, Dungi village goes under water

For the third year in a row, Dungi village near the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport, got inundated last week. As many as 10 pumps were pressed into action to drain out the water. Villagers claimed that the diversion of Ulwe river for the proposed airport caused the flooding. They have demanded to be rehabilitated. The villagers also staged a protest on Uran-Panvel road and obstructed vehicular traffic on Monday. Following villagers demand, the district collector Nidhi Chaudhari visited the village and held a meeting with villagers to take took stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, Cidco has already sent a proposal for the rehabilitation of the village to the district administration. In addition, the planning agency had also carried out pre-monsoon work in all these affected villages. Cidco had even offered four months’ rent money to the villagers to relocate during monsoon which was rejected by the villagers and demanded a full-fledged rehabilitation. Next week on July 26, a meeting of villagers with the district administration has been scheduled in Alibaug.