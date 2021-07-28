Mumbai: For second day, city records single-digit Covid deaths

For the second consecutive day, the city reported Covid deaths in single digit on Wednesday. Six people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15,795. The city also reported 404 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 7,35,165.

Meanwhile, the state also witnessed a marginal rise in Covid cases on Wednesday, with 6,857 new infections and 286 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count is 62,82,914, with 1,32,145 deaths so far.

Mumbai’s death toll indicates the second wave has been handled in a much better way. Also, the case fatality ratio (CFR) stood at 1% in the second wave, while the state’s CFR is at 1.8%.

“The city recorded many deaths between April and May last year. At that time, the medical fraternity knew little about the infection and its management,” said Dr. Avinash Supe, head of the Covid-19 death audit committee. “The city’s average death rate is definitely better in the second wave, despite more cases,” he said.