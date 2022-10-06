Mumbai: For 2nd straight day, city reports over 100 Covid cases

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: The city on Wednesday reported 127 new Covid cases, taking the overall tally to 11,50,828, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, the city civic body said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,733. Mumbai has reported more than 100 patients for the second consecutive day. On Tuesday, the financial capital had logged 155 cases and zero fatalities.

The new cases were detected after 6,713 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 1,83,36,710, a BMC bulletin said. A day ago, 4,387 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city.

The tally of recuperated cases rose to 11,30,300 after 116 more patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, said the bulletin. The city has a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, while the figure of active cases currently stands at 795.