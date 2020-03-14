Mumbai: Foot over bridge at Parel Station to remain shut for one month

The FOB would help commuters to avoid walking on an already congested road during peak hours. With pedestrians now being forced to walk on the road, vehicular movement too is likely to be impacted on the given stretch.

On the other hand, Central Railway collected Rs. 182.50 crore from ticketless and irregular travelers from April 2019 to February 2020. During the month of February 2020, Central Railway has earned Rs 14.41 crore as against Rs 11.92 crore in February 2019, thereby registering an increase of 20.88%.

Central Railway collected Rs. 182.50 crore during the period April-2019 to February-2020 as compared to earnings of Rs. 158.93 crore registered during the corresponding period last year showing an increase of 14.83%.