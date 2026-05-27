Mumbai Fishermen Group Demands Strict Action, Including 'Culpable Homicide' Cases, Against Illegal Monsoon Fishing | file pic

Mumbai: In a bid to curb rampant illegal fishing along the Maharashtra coast during the mandatory monsoon closure, the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) has demanded remedial measures from the state government, including extention of fishing ban periods to replenish marine wealth.

​Devendra Damodar Tandel, President of the Samiti, has submitted a representation to State Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane. He demanded that in the event of any mishap, accident, or death of a crew member while operating illegally during the ban period, a case of 'culpable homicide' must be registered directly against the boat owner and all surviving crew members.

​In his communication, Tandel expressed grave concern over Maharashtra's marine ecosystem, highlighting a massive deficit in fish stock. Warning of an imminent total depletion of marine life, he noted that several nations, alongside the neighbouring state of Gujarat, have implemented rigorous conservation policies. This includes extending ban periods up to 76 days to replenish marine wealth.

Endorsing similar views, Vinod Patil, Palghar District President of AMMKS, revealed that aligning with Gujarat's model has been a persistent demand of local fishermen. Consequently, the Commissionerate of Fisheries requested the Fisheries Secretary on 20 May 2025 to issue final administrative orders for the extended ban.

​The Kruti Samiti’s key demands include:

​Extension of Ban: Maharashtra's monsoon fishing ban must be extended from 61 days to 76 days (from 1 June to 15 August 2026), based on scientific findings by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

​Licence Cancellation & Heavy Penalties: Any vessel venturing out during the ban should face permanent licence cancellation and fines up to ₹10 lakh.

​Culpable Homicide Cases: Boat owners and crew must face criminal liability and culpable homicide proceedings for any maritime casualties during unauthorized voyages.

​Supply Chain Crackdown: Fish suppliers, wholesalers, and transport logistics businesses must be blocked from moving fish sourced from Maharashtra during this period, under threat of permit cancellation.

​The representation urges Minister Rane to convene an emergency joint meeting with senior bureaucrats to formulate an immediate action plan.