'Fish Vending E-Rickshaw Scheme To Modernise Markets, Boost Fishermen’s Income': Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviews a proposed e-rickshaw-based fish vending initiative aimed at improving market infrastructure and enhancing earnings for fishermen across Maharashtra | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, May 26: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has said the state government is positively considering a proposal to implement a “Fish Vending E-Rickshaw” model to modernise fish marketing and provide cleaner, customer-friendly selling facilities for fishermen across the state.

The minister was speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the Fisheries Department’s Fish Vending Stall Scheme and a proposal to provide a 90 per cent subsidy to beneficiaries under the e-rickshaw-based model.

MLA Umesh Yawalkar, Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, representatives of fisheries cooperative societies, and senior officials were present at the meeting.

मत्स्यव्यवसाय विभागाच्या फिश वेंडींग स्टॉल योजनेअंतर्गत लाभार्थ्यांना ९० टक्के अनुदान देणेबाबत व ई- रिक्षा आधारीत मॉडेल राबविण्याबाबत आज मंत्रालयात बैठक आयोजित करण्यात आली.



राज्यातील मत्स्यविक्री व्यवसाय अधिक स्वच्छ, आधुनिक आणि ग्राहकाभिमुख करण्याच्या दृष्टीने मत्स्यव्यवसाय… pic.twitter.com/HNRv3nHfAO — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 26, 2026

Proposal aims to improve fish marketing infrastructure

Rane said Amravati district currently has around 80 registered fisheries cooperative societies with nearly 500 to 700 active members engaged in retail fish sales.

However, most fish markets in the district lack proper hygiene and adequate infrastructure, affecting fish quality and preventing fishermen from receiving fair market prices.

Against this backdrop, the Fisheries Department has been asked to submit a detailed proposal for implementing the “Fish Vending E-Rickshaw” model. The government will try to provide financial assistance through the department and district annual plans. The estimated project cost per beneficiary is proposed at around Rs 4 lakh.

Scheme expected to increase fishermen’s earnings

The minister said the initiative aims to shift fishermen from traditional selling methods to a cleaner and modern business model. He added that the scheme would help improve the quality of fish available to consumers while also increasing the income of fishermen.

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“Through the Fish Vending E-Rickshaw scheme, the fisheries business will get a new identity. The government is committed to strengthening the fish marketing chain in both rural and urban areas,” Rane said.

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