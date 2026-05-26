West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Fish-Rice Meal At ₹5 In State-Run Canteens

Suvendu Adhikari | X

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that fish-and-rice meals, which are also the staple food of the state, would be provided for ₹5 at 400 dedicated canteens across the state.

Canteens providing food at a subsidised rate of ₹5 are popular across the state. Launched by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in February 2021, these canteens, named Maa canteens, are usually operational from 12.30 pm till 3 pm and serve rice, dal, curry and egg curry.

The TMC government had also allotted ₹100 crore for the scheme in the state budget in 2021.

Among other welfare measures announced by Chief Minister Adhikari are monthly financial assistance for women and new restrictions on liquor shops near educational and religious institutions.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while speaking at an administrative meeting in Kalyani, according to an India Today report.

CM also announced that forms for the Annapurna Yojana would be issued from May 27. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ₹3,000 per month as financial assistance.

"Annapurna Yojana forms will be issued from the state secretariat from tomorrow. All Indians are eligible to receive benefits under the scheme," Adhikari told reporters after an administrative meeting in Kalyani, Nadia, as quoted by Hindustan Times.