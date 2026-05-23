West Bengal Govt To Introduce New Recruitment Policy In Next Assembly Session, Announces Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: The West Bengal government to introduce a new recruitment policy in the next Assembly session.

OMR Copy for Every Candidate

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari speaking at the Rozgar Mela at Kolkata’s Sealdah area said that the state had become ‘infamous’ due to the corruption of the previous government.

“From teacher appointment corruption, re-appointment corruption to cancellation of jobs this state had suffered a lot for the corrupt previous government. This government will introduce a new recruitment policy in the next Assembly session,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that the carbon copy of the OMR sheet of the written examination should be provided to every candidate.

Ayushman Bharat From July 1

“The double-engine government of West Bengal will walk on the path that the central government will show in the recruitment for railways, paramilitary forces, and also in other sectors,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also announced that the government will sign an agreement for Ayushman Mandir in the first week of June at New Delhi and also that the Ayushman Bharat scheme will roll out in the state from July 1.

“After a long impasse between the previous state government and central government this scheme will finally be implemented in Bengal. All 6 crores people under ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme will get Ayushman Bharat and more people will be added in the days to come,” added Adhikari.

Centre Transfers Rs 500 Crore

Notably, Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a virtual meeting with the West Bengal Chief Minister to discuss health infrastructure, immunisation, maternal and child health initiatives in the state.

“The Centre sanctioned around Rs. 2103 crore under the NHM for this financial year and around Rs. 500 crore was transferred to the state on Saturday,” added Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned from the state secretariat Nabanna that proposals would be sent to establish medical colleges in four districts Alipurduar, Kalimpong, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Asansol apart from setting up an AIIMS in North Bengal.

Meanwhile, the PM Vishwakarma Scheme also started in West Bengal. Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, Government of India met with Manoj Agarwal, the Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal and discussed on improving beneficiary identification, strengthening skill development and ensuring wider outreach among traditional artisans and craftspeople.