Maharashtra Enforces 61-Day Monsoon Fishing Ban On Mechanised Boats From June 1 to July 31, Restricts Activity Within 12 Nautical Miles | file pic

Navi Mumbai: Mechanised and motorised fishing boats will remain banned from operating in Maharashtra’s territorial waters from June 1 to July 31 as part of the annual monsoon fishing ban enforced under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981 and its 2021 amendment, the Raigad administration said in a statement released on Friday.

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Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries (Technical), Raigad-Alibag, Sanjay Patil, appealed to fishermen and boat owners to strictly follow the 61-day ban, warning that any violation within 12 nautical miles from the coastline would invite strict legal action, including seizure of boats, fishing equipment and catch under the provisions of the amended Act.

Officials clarified that the ban applies only to mechanised and motorised fishing vessels, while traditional non-motorised fishing boats have been exempted. All mechanised fishing boats currently operating at sea have been directed to return to fishing harbours before June 1 and will not be allowed to venture into the sea again until July 31.

The fisheries department stated that boats found fishing during the prohibited period would face action under Sections 14 and 17 of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2021, with authorities empowered to confiscate vessels, fishing gear and fish stock, along with imposing maximum penalties.

Authorities also warned that no compensation would be provided by the government if any mechanised or motorised fishing vessel meets with an accident while illegally fishing during the ban period. Movement of fishing vessels within Maharashtra’s territorial waters during the restriction period has also been prohibited.

However, officials said vessels operating beyond the state’s territorial waters — more than 12 nautical miles from the coast — would continue to be governed by the Centre’s deep-sea fishing policies and guidelines.

The fisheries department has urged all fishing cooperative societies, boat owners and members to comply with the seasonal ban aimed at protecting marine breeding during the monsoon season.