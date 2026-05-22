Delhi Heatwave Crisis: Hundreds Of Fish Found Dead In Sanjay Lake - Video

ANI

Delhi: Delhi continues to reel under intense heat and severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius. Not only humans, but also animals and fish are struggling to cope with the extreme weather.

A similar scene has emerged from Sanjay Lake, located in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, highlighting the deadly impact of the heat.

Hundreds of fish, both large and small, have reportedly died in the artificial lake and were seen floating on the surface. The deaths are believed to have been caused by depleting water levels and rising temperatures.

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Reportedly, the water level in Sanjay Lake has been steadily decreasing over the past 10 days. The intense heat in Delhi is also believed to be a major reason for this decrease.

Notably, Delhi recorded its warmest May night in 14 years on 21 May, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung station reaching 31.9°C, five degrees above normal.

Similar incident

In Bundelkhand as well, the intense heatwave continues to worsen. Temperatures in Hamirpur district have reached 46°C.

A bat hanging upside down from a tree fell unconscious due to the extreme heat. The scene shocked people present nearby.

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Lawyers present on the court premises immediately came forward to help the bat by pouring water from a bottle and sprinkling it around the animal. Exhausted from thirst and heat, the bat began licking the water, astonishing everyone present. Shortly afterwards, the bat started moving again and its condition gradually improved.