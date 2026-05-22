Heartwarming Video: Lawyers Revive Bat With Water After It Collapses From Tree Amid Intense Heat In Bundelkhand

X

Bundelkhand: A heartwarming incident has come to light from Bundelkhand, where the intense heatwave continues to worsen. Temperatures in Hamirpur district have reached 46°C.

The scorching sun and hot winds have affected not only humans, but also animals and birds severely. A bat hanging upside down from a tree fell unconscious due to the extreme heat. The scene shocked people present nearby.

Lawyers present on the court premises immediately came forward to help the bat by pouring water from a bottle and sprinkling it around the animal.

Exhausted from thirst and heat, the bat began licking the water, astonishing everyone present. Shortly afterwards, the bat started moving again and its condition gradually improved. The heartwarming video has since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 295.7K views in less than 24 hours of being posted on X. Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, which is part of the Bundelkhand region, has emerged as India’s hottest district.