Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Accelerates Fishing Jetty Proposal At Burondi In Dapoli To Boost Fisheries Sector |

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said the state government has accelerated the proposal for construction of a fishing jetty at Burondi village in Dapoli taluka of Ratnagiri district, a move expected to significantly strengthen the local fisheries sector and improve the livelihood of fishermen in the coastal region.

Review meet with ex-MLA Dalvi, Maritime Board CEO, Fishery Commissioner

Speaking at a review meeting on the proposed Burondi fishing jetty project, Rane said the government is positive about resolving the long-pending issues faced by local fishermen and providing modern infrastructure facilities to support marine fishing activities. Former MLA Suryakant Dalvi, Maharashtra Maritime Board Chief Executive Officer Pradeep P, Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, local fishermen representatives and officials from concerned departments were present during the meeting.



Rane said Ratnagiri district is one of Maharashtra’s most important coastal districts with a coastline of nearly 237 kilometres. After Mirkarwada Port, Harnai Port in Dapoli taluka holds major significance for fishing activities, while Harnai, Dabhol and Burondi are among the prominent fish landing centres in the region.

Jetty to cut transport costs, preserve fish quality, boost econom



The minister said construction of the proposed jetty at Burondi would help reduce transportation costs, preserve the quality of fish and improve the economic condition of local fishermen. The facility would enable direct fish landing operations and ensure easier access to diesel, water and other essential supplies for fishing boats.

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He added that the jetty would also provide safe shelter for boats during rough weather conditions and create new employment opportunities for local youth through growth in tourism and trade-related activities.

Harnai harbour work underway under FIDF; similar push for Burondi



Rane said development work at Harnai fishing harbour is already underway under the Centre’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) scheme, and similar efforts are being made to create modern fisheries infrastructure at Burondi as well.



According to officials, Burondi is a major fishing village with a population of around 7,000 to 8,000 people. A registered fishermen’s cooperative society operates in the village with 2,502 members. Around 100 registered fishing boats operate from the area, most of them being one-cylinder and two-cylinder vessels.

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