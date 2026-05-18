Bombay Archdiocese Launches 10 AI Commandments On Social Media For Ethical Use Of Technology | AI

Mumbai: Prophet Moses delivered the Ten Commandments on a clay tablet. Social media has become the medium for the Roman Catholic Church’s new commandments on the use of artificial intelligence.

Theme 'Preserving Human Voices and Faces' for World Communications Day

The Archdiocese of Bombay recently launched a digital campaign structured around ten modern “commandments” aimed at guiding the ethical use of artificial intelligence. This message reflects growing concern over how automated technologies might erode authentic human connection, personal creativity and moral responsibility.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said that the issue was chosen by Pope Leo XIV for the 60th World Communications Day. “The theme ‘Preserving Human Voices and Faces’ invites us to be judicious in our use of artificial intelligence as members of society, and especially as members of Christ’s body,” said Barrett.

Avoid chatting with AI bots as if they were family or friends

The message begins with a strong emphasis on personal identity and relationships. The Archdiocese cautions the faithful against allowing AI to assume their identity, reminding them that their faces and voices are uniquely crafted by God.

It also draws a distinction between human interaction and automated simulation, advising people not to converse with AI chatbots as though they were family members, friends or acquaintances, nor to rely on AI every time they need to communicate with others.

Protect human artists; do not surrender creativity to machines

Moving into the realms of art and education, the guidelines advocate the protection of human expression and intellect. They state that automated tools should never replace human artists who create their work with love and reverence. Furthermore, the campaign warns against acquiring the “fruits of knowledge” without putting in the necessary research and commitment, urging individuals not to surrender their creativity, mental capacities or imagination to machines. To do so, the guidelines suggest, would be equivalent to burying the unique talents given to each person to grow in relation to God and the community.

The final part of the campaign focuses on truth and digital integrity. It calls on users to reject the spread of misinformation, stating that failing to verify sources makes one an agent of mistrust, confusion and insecurity. Instead, it demands radical transparency, requiring creators to clearly distinguish between content they have personally created and content generated or manipulated by AI.

The campaign concludes with an call to centre all technological innovation around the human experience, using a message attributed to Pope Leo XIV: “We need faces and voices to speak for people again. We need to cherish the gift of communication as the deepest truth of humanity, to which all technological innovation should also be oriented.”

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