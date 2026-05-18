Kalyan: MLA Rajesh More Chairs High-Level Meet To Tackle Dombivli East Traffic Jams, Parking Chaos & Signal Gaps

MLA Rajesh More Chairs High-Level Meet To Tackle Dombivli East Traffic Jams, Parking Chaos & Signal Gaps | FPJ Photo

Kalyan: In a significant move to tackle the worsening traffic congestion in Dombivli East, a high-level joint meeting was convened on Sunday to discuss long-term solutions for chronic traffic jams, haphazard vehicle parking, and inadequate signal management in the area. The meeting resulted in several key decisions aimed at ensuring safer, smoother, and more disciplined vehicular movement across the busy suburban locality.

MLA Rajesh More leads talks with officials & citizens

The meeting was chaired by MLA Rajesh More and witnessed active participation from public representatives, traffic department officials, and concerned citizens. Detailed discussions were held on the persistent traffic bottlenecks in some of the busiest stretches of Dombivli East, including Ramnagar, Tandon Road, Char Rasta, Shiv Mandir Road, Shrikhandewadi, Dattanagar, Nerurkar Road, and Sangeetawadi–Leva Bhavan Road.

One of the major outcomes of the meeting was the consensus on the strict implementation of the P1–P2 parking system to streamline roadside parking and reduce congestion caused by indiscriminate vehicle halts. Authorities also discussed structural changes in road management and traffic movement patterns to improve overall vehicular flow in the area.

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Upgraded & new traffic signals at critical junctions planned

In addition, the meeting resolved to strengthen the existing traffic signal network by upgrading malfunctioning systems and installing new signals at critical junctions identified as congestion hotspots. Officials believe these measures will significantly improve traffic regulation and commuter safety in the densely populated suburb.

Among those present at the meeting were Traffic Department API Shriram Patil, corporator Rajan Marathe, corporator Harshal Rajesh More, Suraj Rajan Marathe, Deputy City Chief Sunil Bhosale, Kishor Koshimkar, and branch chief Kailas Kadam, along with a large number of local residents and stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering after the discussions, MLA Rajesh More asserted that the meeting would not remain limited to deliberations alone and that concrete steps would soon be taken to implement the decisions on the ground. He emphasized that coordinated efforts between citizens and the administration would play a crucial role in bringing positive and lasting changes to Dombivli’s traffic management system.

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