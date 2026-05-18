CM Devendra Fadnavis Directs Close Coordination To Make Maharashtra Healthcare More Effective & Citizen-Centric |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed all departments to work in close coordination to make the state’s healthcare system more effective, high-quality and citizen-centric. Reviewing the functioning of the state government’s Health War Room, the Chief Minister stressed the need for timely completion of key healthcare infrastructure projects, including Prime Minister Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Critical Care Blocks and advanced diagnostic laboratories across the state.

Ongoing health projects must be completed on time without quality compromise

Chairing a high-level review meeting, Fadnavis instructed officials to ensure that all ongoing health projects are completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality. He said the state government is committed to strengthening public healthcare facilities and improving access to affordable and advanced medical services for citizens, particularly in rural and remote areas.

During the meeting, officials presented an overview of the work being carried out under various healthcare schemes and infrastructure projects. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs being developed to provide comprehensive primary healthcare services at the grassroots level. He also assessed the status of Critical Care Blocks proposed in district and sub-district hospitals to enhance emergency and intensive care treatment capacity.

Diagnostic labs must have modern tech & adequate manpower

Fadnavis emphasised that laboratories and diagnostic centres being established under different health programmes should be equipped with modern technology and adequate manpower to ensure quick and reliable medical testing services. He said delays in healthcare projects directly affect citizens and directed departments to resolve administrative and technical hurdles on priority.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the operations of the Health War Room, which monitors healthcare services, disease surveillance and emergency response systems across Maharashtra. Officials informed the meeting about ongoing monitoring mechanisms, digital health initiatives and preparedness measures being implemented in various districts.

Stressing accountability and coordination among departments, Fadnavis said the government’s focus is on creating a responsive and efficient healthcare system capable of meeting the growing needs of the population. He asked officials to regularly monitor project implementation and maintain transparency in execution to ensure better healthcare delivery for citizens across the state.

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