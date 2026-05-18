Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Anti-Encroachment Drive In Navade, Targets Illegal Shops & Footpath Vendors |

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has intensified its anti-encroachment drive in the Navade subdivision under Ward Committee ‘A’, targeting illegal occupation of marginal spaces and unauthorized businesses operating on footpaths.

Action from May 16 in Sector 34 & 35 on Chitale's orders

The action, initiated from May 16 on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, is being carried out in Sector 34 and Sector 35 areas.

According to civic officials, the drive focuses on removing goods and materials placed outside designated marginal spaces by shopkeepers, as well as taking action against unauthorized vendors conducting business through handcarts on public footpaths.

Meghmale & Kamthe order strict action across all four wards

Officials said additional commissioner Mahesh Kumar Meghmale and deputy commissioner Nanasaheb Kamthe have directed strict action against encroachments across all four ward committees of the municipal corporation.

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The operation in the Navade subdivision is being conducted under the guidance of assistant commissioner and ward officer Subodh Thanekar.

During the drive, the anti-encroachment squad seized materials kept outside shops beyond permitted marginal spaces in Sector 34 and Sector 35. Civic officials also confiscated goods from unauthorized handcart vendors operating businesses on footpaths.

“The campaign against illegal encroachments will continue on a large scale across the municipal limits to ensure smoother movement for pedestrians and better regulation of public spaces,” a civic official said.

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