Veteran Actor Mahesh Kokate Stresses Deep Character Study For Impactful Acting At Panvel Training Camp |

Veteran actor Mahesh Kokate on Sunday stressed the importance of understanding a character deeply while performing, stating that observation and study are essential elements of effective acting.

Observe movements, habits, behaviour for realistic performanc

Kokate was speaking during the seventh day of an acting training camp jointly organised by the Panvel Municipal Corporation and the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad.

“While portraying a role, it is important to understand the character’s movements, profession, habits, rhythm and behaviour. If actors closely observe people and internalise those traits, the performance becomes more realistic and impactful,” Kokate said during his interaction with trainees.

Event attended by Dr Raju Patodkar, Shamrao Punde, Kavita Thakur

The actor, popularly known for portraying Anajipant, also shared his experiences from theatre and performance while guiding participants through live demonstrations and character presentations.

During the session, Kokate explained various aspects of body language and stage movement required while enacting different characters and answered questions raised by the trainees.

Every successful production is collective hard work, says Mangl

The event was attended by Dr Raju Patodkar, Shamrao Punde, Kavita Thakur, Professor Ganesh Jagtap and civic public relations officer Varsha Kulkarni.

Actor Vaibhav Mangle also visited the ongoing workshop at Phadke Natyagruha and interacted with participants. Speaking at the session, Mangle highlighted the importance of art and said facial expressions play a crucial role in acting.

“Study and preparation are extremely important in acting. Every successful production is the result of collective hard work by actors, directors and writers,” Mangle said.

The acting camp, being conducted in senior and junior groups at Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel, is guided by theatre trainers Ashok Kendre, Sanket Khedkar, Vidyanath Surve, Manoj Chitade and Vikrant Dhiware.

According to organisers, the workshop, which began on May 11, will conclude on Tuesday, May 19. Several dignitaries, including former MP Ramsheth Thakur, MLA Prashant Thakur, Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, are expected to attend the closing ceremony.

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