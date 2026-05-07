 'Continue Business Fearlessly': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Dismisses Rumours On Fish Cutting Ban In Markets; Assures Support To Koli Community
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HomeMumbai'Continue Business Fearlessly': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Dismisses Rumours On Fish Cutting Ban In Markets; Assures Support To Koli Community

'Continue Business Fearlessly': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Dismisses Rumours On Fish Cutting Ban In Markets; Assures Support To Koli Community

Mayor Ritu Tawde clarified that the BMC has not banned fish cutting at any fish market in Mumbai, including Vakola. Her statement came after reports claimed civic authorities planned restrictions due to foul smell and unhygienic conditions. Tawde assured the Koli community of full support and said vendors can continue their business without fear.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, May 07, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
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Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday dismissed rumours regarding an alleged ban on fish cutting in Mumbai's fish markets and assured the Koli community that no such restrictions have been imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The clarification came amid reports suggesting possible restrictions on fish-cutting activities at local markets.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tawde said she visited the fish market in Vakola and held discussions with members of the Koli community in the area. She assured that, along with Vakola, the Municipal Corporation has imposed no restrictions on fish cutting in any fish market across Mumbai.

Mayor Stands Firmly With Koli Community

The Mayor stated that both she and the BMC stand firmly with the Koli community, calling them the "original residents of Mumbai." She assured them that they can continue their businesses without any fear.

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Moreover, according to Tawde, women vendors at the Vakola fish market also confirmed that there was no issue related to restrictions or bans. She further assured them that if anyone attempts to create obstacles for them, they can contact her directly for assistance.

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Tawde Call Rumours 'Malicious Propaganda'

The Mayor termed the reports of a ban on fish cutting as 'rumours' and described them as malicious propaganda. 'No one should believe such rumours,' she reiterated.

Earlier, a local news reported about civic body's ban on cutting and cleaning fish at Vakola Fish Market over complaints of foul smell and unhygienic conditions. Not just this, the report also mentioned action by the civic body if they fail to comply with the new rules.

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