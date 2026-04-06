Bhiwandi Mayor Narayan Choudhary Inaugurates Renovated Fish Market Without Informing Civic Administration, Exposing Coordination Gaps |

Bhiwandi: In an unusual turn of events, the Mayor of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation Narayan Choudhary inaugurated a newly renovated fish market in the Mandai area without prior intimation to the civic administration highlighting apparent coordination gaps within the municipal setup.

Market background

The fish market located in the bustling Mandai precinct, had remained shut for several months after the structure was declared dilapidated.

The civic body subsequently undertook renovation work worth approximately ₹50 lakh, which was completed nearly four months ago.

However despite the completion the facility remained non-operational forcing local women fish vendors to continue their trade outside the premises under inconvenient conditions.

Mayor's inspection visit

On Monday Mayor Narayan Choudhary accompanied by MLA Mahesh Choughule visited the site for an inspection. During the visit several women vendors voiced their grievances over the prolonged delay in reopening the market.

Responding to their concerns the Mayor took immediate action and inaugurated the market building on the spot without waiting for the presence or formal approval of municipal officials.

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He also facilitated the allocation of stalls to the women vendors, enabling them to resume business within the newly renovated premises.

Notably the delay in reopening the market was attributed to administrative indecision regarding the allotment of fish-selling stalls. As a result the market remained closed despite being ready for use.

The Mayor’s unilateral decision reportedly caught the municipal administration off guard as officials were unaware of the inauguration.

The incident has raised questions about internal communication and administrative coordination within the civic body even as local vendors welcomed the long-awaited reopening of the facility.

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