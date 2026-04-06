Mumbai Police Crack Churchgate Murder Case Within 24 Hours, Accused Arrested

Mumbai Police arrest accused in Churchgate murder case within 24 hours using CCTV and technical evidence | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: In a shocking incident reported from South Mumbai, an unidentified assailant allegedly murdered a middle-aged man by striking him on the head with a stone near Churchgate.

In a swift breakthrough, a team from Azad Maidan Police Station solved the murder case within 24 hours of the crime and arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Anand Pandurang Jadhav (52), a resident of P.D’Mello Road, Fort.

Incident details and victim identification

According to police sources, the incident occurred before 5:04 PM on April 4, 2026, inside Tata Garden, located near Churchgate Station, close to the bus depot on Veer Nariman Road. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Panjwani, alias “Punjabi,” aged approximately 50 to 55 years.

Police stated that the victim sustained severe head injuries after being attacked with a stone by an unknown person for reasons yet to be ascertained. He was declared dead at the scene.

Accused arrested, case registered

An FIR has been registered under Section 103(1)(B), and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. In a swift development, the police arrested a suspect identified as Anand Pandurang Jadhav (52), a resident of Ramgad Chawl, near St George Hospital, P.D’Mello Road, Fort.

The accused was taken into custody on April 6, 2026. Further investigation into the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder is currently underway.

Investigation and evidence collection

Upon receiving information, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde and Assistant Commissioner of Police Tanveer Shaikh, along with senior police officers, rushed to the spot and guided the investigation team. Forensic experts, fingerprint specialists and panch witnesses were involved in collecting crucial evidence from the scene.

Swift police action leads to arrest

To expedite the investigation, four dedicated teams were formed. Based on CCTV footage analysis, technical inputs and witness statements, the police identified and detained the accused, Anand Pandurang Jadhav (52), a resident of P.D’Mello Road, Fort.

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During sustained interrogation, his involvement in the crime was confirmed, leading to his arrest within 24 hours. The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him to four days of police custody.

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