Navi Mumbai Crime: 5 Booked For ₹30 Lakh Bank Fraud Using Fake Documents And Dummy Car Key In Kharghar

Five accused booked in Kharghar for cheating bank with forged documents and fake car key in loan scam | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, April 6: Five persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a bank of Rs 30 lakh in Kharghar by using forged documents and a fake car key to secure a vehicle loan, police said. The accused include four members of the same family, and further investigation is underway.

Loan obtained using forged documents

The main accused, Namdev Shankar Chikne, a resident of Koparkhairane, had applied for a Rs 39 lakh loan from Deccan Merchants Co-operative Bank to purchase a new Toyota Fortuner. He had listed his son, daughter and son-in-law as guarantors. After verifying the submitted documents, the bank sanctioned and disbursed Rs 30 lakh on April 15, 2024.

Fake RC and dummy key raise suspicion

After availing the loan, Chikne allegedly avoided producing the vehicle before the bank. Despite repeated follow-ups, he instead submitted a fake registration certificate (RC book) and deposited a dummy car key, raising suspicion among bank officials. Upon verification, both the quotation and RC book were found to be forged, and the car key was also not genuine.

Funds diverted to multiple accounts

Further probe revealed that the loan amount was not transferred to a showroom account, as claimed, but to an account held by Jay Shankar Pandey. The accused allegedly diverted the funds to multiple bank accounts belonging to Chikne’s son, Panditrao Chikne, and used the money for personal purposes.

Case registered, probe underway

Following this, recovery officer Tushar Divekar lodged a complaint at Kharghar police station. Accordingly, police have registered a case against Namdev Shankar Chikne (primary borrower), Panditrao Namdev Chikne (son), Disha Liman (daughter), Avinash Liman (son-in-law), and Jay Shankar Pandey (associate).

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A police officer said, “The accused used forged documents to obtain the loan and diverted the funds instead of purchasing the vehicle. We are tracing the money trail and verifying the involvement of all accused.”

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are on.

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