Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Assures Funds, Support For Proposed Fish Market In Kolhapur

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has assured full financial assistance and government support for the proposed fish market at Rajopadhyenagar in Kolhapur city. He also directed officials to expedite all necessary procedures for the construction of the market building.

Meeting reviews project plans

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Rane at Mantralaya, which was attended by MLA Amal Mahadik, Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhartar, and other concerned officials.

📍मंत्रालय | २० एप्रिल २०२६



कोल्हापूर शहरातील राजोपाध्येनगर येथे अत्याधुनिक फिश मार्केट उभारण्याबाबत आज मंत्रालयात बैठक पार पडली.



या बैठकीत प्रस्तावित भव्य व आधुनिक इमारतीच्या आराखड्याचे सादरीकरण करण्यात आले. मत्स्य व्यवसायाला चालना देण्यासाठी तसेच विक्रेत्यांना सुसज्ज सुविधा… pic.twitter.com/eJNNCqAfbW — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) April 20, 2026

Focus on modern infrastructure

Rane stated that the proposed fish market should be developed as a modern and high-quality facility. He suggested that additional funds be mobilised through the district planning committee and that various schemes of the Fisheries Department be leveraged to support the project.

Key facilities and design discussed

During the meeting, a detailed presentation of the proposed large and modern building design was made. The market aims to boost the fisheries sector and provide well-equipped infrastructure for vendors. Key aspects such as hygiene, cold storage, drinking water, wastewater management, and essential customer amenities were discussed.

Instructions to expedite construction

The minister reiterated that all required support and funds would be provided and instructed authorities to complete the procedural formalities on priority. He also directed officials to organise the groundbreaking ceremony at the earliest and commence construction work without delay.

The project is expected to provide an organised marketplace for local fish vendors while ensuring better services and facilities for customers.

📍मंत्रालय | २० एप्रिल २०२६



गिरगाव चौपाटी येथे मासेमारी करणाऱ्या कोळी बांधवांच्या विविध समस्यांसंदर्भात प्राप्त निवेदनाच्या अनुषंगाने आज मंत्रालयात बैठक घेण्यात आली.



या बैठकीत कोळी बांधवांच्या प्रश्नांचा सकारात्मक विचार करून कायमस्वरूपी तोडगा काढण्यासाठी आवश्यक त्या सर्व… pic.twitter.com/u3WelTwZWG — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) April 20, 2026

Issues of Girgaon Chowpatty fishermen discussed

Following this meeting, another discussion was held regarding the issues faced by traditional fishermen operating at Girgaon Chowpatty. Rane assured that their concerns would be addressed with a positive approach and that efforts would be made to find a permanent solution.

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Joint meeting to resolve concerns

Emphasising the government’s commitment to supporting traditional fishing communities, he instructed the District Collector’s office, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the Fisheries Department to jointly hold a meeting to resolve the issues effectively.

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