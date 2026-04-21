Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Land Identification For Fisheries Training Centre In Vasai

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane reviews plan for fisheries training centre in Vasai to boost employment and skill development | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, April 20: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to identify suitable land for setting up a Fisheries Training Centre in Vasai, located in Palghar district. He also instructed that a proposal for the required land be promptly sent to the Revenue Department for further action.

Plan for fisheries training centre in Vasai

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Rane at Mantralaya to review the proposed establishment of the training centre in Vasai. Among those present at the meeting were MLA Sneha Dubey and Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhartar.

📍मंत्रालय | २० एप्रिल २०२६



पालघर जिल्ह्यातील वसई परिसरात अत्याधुनिक ‘मत्स्य प्रशिक्षण केंद्र’ उभारण्याबाबत आज मंत्रालयात सविस्तर आढावा बैठक पार पडली. मत्स्य व्यवसायाला अधिक बळकटी देणे, मच्छिमारांना आधुनिक तंत्रज्ञानाचे प्रशिक्षण उपलब्ध करून देणे आणि या क्षेत्रात कौशल्यवृद्धी… pic.twitter.com/ASYzaZg7h2 — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) April 20, 2026

Focus on employment and awareness initiatives

Rane emphasised that the training centre would create new employment opportunities for local youth and stressed the need for swift implementation of the project.

He highlighted that the Chief Minister Matsyasampada Yojana is a key scheme for the fisheries sector and instructed officials to conduct awareness camps to ensure that maximum beneficiaries avail its benefits.

Discussion on fishing community demands

In a separate meeting, chaired by Rane, discussions were held regarding various demands of the fishing community within the Murud-Janjira Municipal Council limits in Raigad district. Tourism Department Secretary Sanjay Khandare was also present.

Infrastructure and development proposals

Key issues discussed included allocation of space for fish drying, establishment of net and boat repair centres, development of fishing villages, and promotion of tourism-linked projects.

Rane directed that proposals be submitted to both the Tourism and Fisheries Departments for developing essential infrastructure under the ‘Bank Water’ project.

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Directions to expedite implementation

He further instructed the Raigad District Collector to convene a meeting of all concerned stakeholders to expedite the process. Additionally, he reiterated the importance of organising awareness camps to educate fishermen’s cooperatives about the benefits of the Chief Minister Matsyasampada Yojana.

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