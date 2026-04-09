Maharashtra Aims To Become No 1 In Fisheries Sector: Minister Nitesh Rane

Minister Nitesh Rane outlines roadmap to make Maharashtra a leading fisheries state at Mumbai workshop | File Photo

Mumbai, April 9: Maharashtra is set to emerge as the leading state in the fisheries sector, with the government rolling out several schemes and initiatives to boost growth and productivity, said Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Central Institute of Fisheries Education in Versova, Rane emphasised that effective implementation of these schemes is crucial to achieving the state’s goal of becoming number one in fisheries.

Workshop reviews key schemes and initiatives

The workshop focused on the implementation of the Chief Minister Fisheries Development Scheme, granting agriculture-equivalent status to fisheries, and various central government initiatives.

Senior officials, including Fisheries Secretary Dr N. Ramaswami, Fisheries Commissioner Prerana Deshbhratar, and other zonal and district-level officers, were present.

Push for better implementation and outreach

Rane highlighted that Maharashtra is the first state in India to grant agriculture status to the fisheries sector, enabling greater benefits and incentives for stakeholders.

He urged officials to ensure that schemes directly reach beneficiaries, making them more self-reliant. He also stressed the need for awareness campaigns at the district level and effective use of social media for wider outreach.

Focus on funding and performance recognition

The minister noted that the government has allocated substantial funds for fisheries schemes and called for teamwork within the department to create a model that other states could emulate. He also announced that competitions would be organised to recognise outstanding work in scheme implementation.

Officials highlight execution strategy

Fisheries Secretary Dr N. Ramaswami stated that 28 schemes are currently being implemented at the state and district levels to enhance productivity.

He directed officials to secure additional funding through district planning and ensure effective execution through a cluster-based approach. Beneficiary selection, he added, should be carried out in mission mode.

Fisheries Commissioner Prerana Deshbhratar said that fisheries play a vital role in the economy and appealed to officials to proactively ensure that scheme benefits reach intended beneficiaries to accelerate sectoral growth.

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Information booklet released

During the workshop, an information booklet on various fisheries schemes was also released by the dignitaries.

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