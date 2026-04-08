Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane Slams Congress For Fielding Candidate Against Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar In Baramati, Calls Move ‘Condemnable’ | IANS

Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane has criticised the Congress for filing a nomination in the upcoming Baramati Assembly bypoll, terming the decision as “condemnable” and politically insensitive.

According to information on News on AIR, the All India Congress Committee has announced Akash Vishwanath More as its candidate for the by-election. More is the son of former MLA and Legislative Council member Vijayrao More and currently serves as Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

The Baramati bypoll election has been necessitated following the demise of senior leader Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28. Pawar had long represented the Baramati constituency, which has remained closely associated with him over the years. In the upcoming poll, his wife, Sunetra Pawar, is contesting the seat.

Raigad, Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane has criticised Congress for filing a nomination for the Baramati assembly bypoll, calling the move "condemnable." He said Congress was trying to insult the late Ajit Pawar, who strengthened the party while in government. He added that the… pic.twitter.com/TufdbDmguR — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2026

Reacting to the development, Rane alleged that the Congress’s decision to field a candidate was an attempt to disrespect Ajit Pawar’s legacy. He said that Pawar had played a key role in strengthening the party while being part of the government, and such a move during a bypoll triggered by his death was inappropriate.

Rane further stated that the people of Maharashtra would not forgive the Congress for what he described as an attempt to insult a leader who had significant political influence and contribution to the state.

Sunetra Pawar Files Nomination For Baramati Bypoll

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly by-election from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The bypoll is scheduled to be held on 23rd April.

She submitted her nomination papers in the presence of senior leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Among those present were NCP’s Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule were also present.

Before filing her nomination, Sunetra Pawar addressed a large gathering in Baramati. She made an emotional appeal to voters and asked for their support. She urged people to stand with her just as they had supported her late husband, Ajit Pawar, for many years.

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