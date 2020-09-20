Mumbai: First class coach of local train derails in Atgaon

Mumbai: One trolley of the middle coach of a suburban local train derailed near Atgaon station on Saturday morning. However, no injury was reported. Railway officials said they have sent a relief train to re-rail the coach.

"One trolley of a middle coach of the suburban train derailed near Atgaon station around 7.28 am. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident," Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, said.

According to the zonal railway, it was a middle first class coach, which was not crowded when the incident occurred.

Presently, only essential and emergency services staff along with the employees of nationalised banks and various state and central government offices are allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai.

The local derailed while approaching Atgaon station due to which movement of trains on the Kalyan-Kasara route was affected. “Up line ie Kasara-Kalyan traffic not affected. Only down line Atgaon-Kasara section traffic is affected,” Sutar tweeted.

“Relief trains have been ordered and the work for re- railing the coach will start soon,” he added.