Mumbai: First AC local of Central Railway flagged off

The AC local will commence regular operations on the Trans-Harbour line from February 3 onwards and 16 services between Thane-Nerul, Thane-Panvel and Thane-Vashi stations will run everyday, a Central Railway official said.

Among its many features, the AC local has a GPS-based information system for passengers with intercom facility, two-sided displays and two double-sided displays in each coach, the official said.

The train has ergonomically designed stainless steel passenger seats, apart from wide and large double-glass sealed windows that offer panoramic view outside.

For the safety of passengers, the train has an automatic door closure system, alarm system for emergencies, and a talk-back facility for communication between passengers and train crew, he added.

The Western Railway has been operating one AC local on its route for the last two years.