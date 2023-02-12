Mumbai: First AC double decker e-bus to be added to BEST fleet tomorrow

India's first AC double decker e-bus in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: India's first AC double decker e-bus will be added to the BEST fleet tomorrow.

However, as per reports, it will take another two to three days for the bus to hit the roads as the completion of the registration process at the regional transport office in the city is still underway.

According to BEST General Manager, Lokesh Chandra, the city will witness the commercial run of the first AC double decker e-bus on Kurla bus depot to Bandra Kurla Complex route.

Bus to have many advanced features

The bus will have features such as electronic indications, CCTV camera, including tap-in and tap-out facility for digital ticketing. It will also have two staircases instead of a single in the existing double decker buses.

At present, the BEST fleet has nearly 40 non-AC double deckers which run on diesel and will phase out by the end of June.

The e-double decker bus will provide a carrying capacity of up to 90 passengers per bus, replace up to nearly 20 private cars on roads, and will be a zero emission public transport.

