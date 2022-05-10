Mumbai: Fire safety notice to Bandra highrise

Mumbai: The Level 2 fire that broke out on Monday evening at a highrise next to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in Bandra West, took almost four hours to douse. The building will receive a notice for not complying with fire safety norms, the fire brigade said.

The fire, which started on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, around 7.46 pm was covered with flames from all sides and was doused by 11.38 pm.

Chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade Hemant Parab said, “The fire safety system, which is mandatory for all highrises in the city was not working for this building, which is a cause of great concern. We are going to send a notice to this building regarding this culpable act and have begun the investigation for the cause of the fire. Within two to three days, we should be able to draw a conclusion.”

A firefighter, Kaushal Khajansingh Rajput, 31, got injured amid the dousing operation. Parab said that a pressurised water jet was being used by Kaushal to extinguish the fire, but it hit the false ceiling of a room, and a piece of that scraped his eye. He was taken to the hospital and examined by an ophthalmologist, who later declared him fit to be discharged.

The building was completely evacuated. A security official at the building informed the Free Press Journal that the elevator and water supply has been completely cut off, and as most residents have other residential properties, they have moved for the time being.

He also informed that the repair work will be done within three to four days and regular functions of the building will be back to normal.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade had deployed eight fire engines, ambulances and ward staff to douse the blaze.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:26 PM IST